Highlanders embarrass woeful Force

Cape Town - The Highlanders have put the Force to the sword in their Super Rugby clash in Perth on Saturday.

The Highlanders won 55-6 after leading 17-6 at half-time.

The Highlanders scored eight tries through wings Patrick Osborne and Tevita Li, centre Richard Buckman, flank Dillon Hunt, prop Aki Seiuli (2) and replacement back Rob Thompson (2).

Flyhalf Marty Banks added a penalty and six conversions for the New Zealanders who completed an unbeaten three-match tour of South Africa and Australia.



The Force who were coming off an impressive win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires last weekend and are, for many, the strongest of the Australian teams, could only muster two penalties by scrumhalf Ian Prior.

The Highlanders picked up a full-house of five points for their victory, but remained fourth in the ultra-competitive New Zealand Conference.

The Force left empty-handed, yet unbelievably still have a chance of topping the Australian Conference despite having won only three of 11 matches to date.

In next weekend's Round 14 action, the Highlanders host the Waratahs in Dunedin (Saturday, May 27 at 09:35 SA time), while the Force travel to Brisbane to play the Reds (Friday, May 26 at 11:45 SA time).

Teams:

Force



15 Luke Morahan, 14 Semisi Masirewa, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Bill Meakes (captain), 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Peter Grant, 9 Ian Prior, 8 Richard Hardwick, 7 Brynard Stander, 6 Ross Haylett-Petty, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Richie Arnold, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Pek Cowan



Substitutes: 16 Anaru Rangi, 17 Francois van Wyk, 18 Tetera Faulkner, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Lewis Carmichael, 21 Isireli Naisarani, 22 Michael Ruru, 23 James Verity-Amm



Highlanders



15 Matt Faddes, 14 Patrick Osborne, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Marty Banks, 9 Kayne Hammington, 8 Elliott Dixon (captain), 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Garth Evans, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Alex Ainley, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Aki Seiuli

Substitutes: 16 Adrian Smith, 17 Guy Millar, 18 Siua Halanukonuka, 19 Joe Wheeler, 20 Jackson Hemopo, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Rob Thompson