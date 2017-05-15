NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Heyneke Meyer on Bulls' wanted list

    2017-05-15 10:50

    Cape Town - The Bulls reportedly want former coach Heyneke Meyer to return to the franchise.

    After Saturday's 17-10 loss at home to the Highlanders - the Bulls’ seventh of the season - the Pretoria franchise announced that they will be instituting a turnaround plan to improve their performances both on and off the field.

    In a press statement released on Saturday evening, the Bulls stated:

    The economic headwinds in South Africa are very strong and the consequent financial effects contribute to the challenges faced by the Bulls and rugby in SA.

    Most importantly however, we acknowledge weaknesses that have been exposed in our system, including on the field of play; reflecting in our results and the performance of the team. We have to change, improve and most importantly put a process in place to ensure the success of the turnaround.

    As a first step we will be taking advice from various role players in the industry, former players, coaches and various other forums, to ensure we implement the best possible solution.  Furthermore we will also be engaging the support of all the role players in the implementation of this plan through the turnaround process.

    The Blue Bulls Company will be communicating the progress of this process in due course as we move forward.

    However, according to Afrikaans newspaper, Rapport, Meyer is being courted to return as coach of the Bulls.

    It is believed that Meyer and the Bulls have been in contact on more than one occasion over the last few weeks.

    John Mitchell, former All Blacks and Lions coach, is also believed to be one of the candidates.

    Meyer, who also coached the Springboks between 20012 and 2015, led the Bulls to their first Super Rugby title in 2007.

    The Bulls are second at present in the Africa Conference 1 standings, a full 11 points behind the table-topping Stormers, with little to no chance of reaching the playoffs.

    The Bulls' remaining five regular season matches are: Lions (A), Hurricanes (H), Sharks (A), Kings (H), Stormers (H).

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Kings prop off the hook
    It's a five-team race for Super Rugby...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Fighting spirit thrills Kings boss...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    Sunday, 21 May 2017
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     