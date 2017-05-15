Heyneke Meyer on Bulls' wanted list

Cape Town - The Bulls reportedly want former coach Heyneke Meyer to return to the franchise.

After Saturday's 17-10 loss at home to the Highlanders - the Bulls’ seventh of the season - the Pretoria franchise announced that they will be instituting a turnaround plan to improve their performances both on and off the field.

In a press statement released on Saturday evening, the Bulls stated:

The economic headwinds in South Africa are very strong and the consequent financial effects contribute to the challenges faced by the Bulls and rugby in SA.

Most importantly however, we acknowledge weaknesses that have been exposed in our system, including on the field of play; reflecting in our results and the performance of the team. We have to change, improve and most importantly put a process in place to ensure the success of the turnaround.

As a first step we will be taking advice from various role players in the industry, former players, coaches and various other forums, to ensure we implement the best possible solution. Furthermore we will also be engaging the support of all the role players in the implementation of this plan through the turnaround process.

The Blue Bulls Company will be communicating the progress of this process in due course as we move forward.

However, according to Afrikaans newspaper, Rapport, Meyer is being courted to return as coach of the Bulls.

It is believed that Meyer and the Bulls have been in contact on more than one occasion over the last few weeks.



John Mitchell, former All Blacks and Lions coach, is also believed to be one of the candidates.

Meyer, who also coached the Springboks between 20012 and 2015, led the Bulls to their first Super Rugby title in 2007.

The Bulls are second at present in the Africa Conference 1 standings, a full 11 points behind the table-topping Stormers, with little to no chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Bulls' remaining five regular season matches are: Lions (A), Hurricanes (H), Sharks (A), Kings (H), Stormers (H).

