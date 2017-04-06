NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Sanchez, Herrera start for Jaguares in Durban

    2017-04-06 17:18

    Cape Town - Ramiro Herrera will make his first start of the season for the Jaguares when they take on the Sharks in Durban this weekend.

    The Argentina prop comes back into the front row, setting up a mouthwatering tussle with Tendai Mtawarira of the Sharks, as one of two changes made by Jaguares boss Raul Pérez.

    The other switch sees Nicolás Sánchez return at flyhalf, replacing veteran Juan Martín Hernández.

    Otherwise the rest of the Jaguares 23 remains unchanged, with Agustín Creevy captaining the side from hooker and in-form backs Ramiro Moyano and Jerónimo de la Fuente both starting.

    Teams

    Sharks

    15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Inny Radebe, 23 Jeremy Ward

    Jaguares 

    15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Nicolás Sánchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matías Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz

    Substitutes: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago García Botta, 18 Felipe Arregui, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Rodrigo Baez, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Emiliano Boffelli

    Read More On:  sharks jaguares super rugby rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Claassens calls for cool heads...
    Stormers to erase Chiefs horror of...
    Two changes to Stormers starting XV
    Chiefs make five changes for Stormers

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    07 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Waratahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    08 April 2017
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Chiefs, Cape Town 17:15
    09 April 2017
    • Force v Kings, nib Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 6 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     