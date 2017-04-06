Sanchez, Herrera start for Jaguares in Durban

Cape Town - Ramiro Herrera will make his first start of the season for the Jaguares when they take on the Sharks in Durban this weekend.

The Argentina prop comes back into the front row, setting up a mouthwatering tussle with Tendai Mtawarira of the Sharks, as one of two changes made by Jaguares boss Raul Pérez.

The other switch sees Nicolás Sánchez return at flyhalf, replacing veteran Juan Martín Hernández.

Otherwise the rest of the Jaguares 23 remains unchanged, with Agustín Creevy captaining the side from hooker and in-form backs Ramiro Moyano and Jerónimo de la Fuente both starting.

Teams

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tera Mtembu (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira



Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Inny Radebe, 23 Jeremy Ward



Jaguares



15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Nicolás Sánchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matías Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz



Substitutes: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago García Botta, 18 Felipe Arregui, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Rodrigo Baez, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Emiliano Boffelli