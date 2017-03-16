Hernández to start at flyhalf for Jaguares

Cape Town - Veteran playmaker Juan Martín Hernández will start at flyhalf for the Jaguares when they take on the Cheetahs in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The 34-year-old's selection is one of two changes made to the Jaguares starting line-up after last weekend's win over the Lions and he replaces Nicolás Sánchez, who is serving a one-match suspension.

Jaguares head coach Raul Perez has also brought in Marcos Kremer to the second row as a replacement for Guido Petti, who injured his left ankle at training on Tuesday.

Experienced prop Ramiro Herrera is set to make his first appearance of the season from the replacements bench, while former Argentina Sevens representative Bautista Ezcurra is in line to make his Super Rugby debut after being named as back-line cover. Agustín Creevy will captain the side.

Teams:

Jaguares

15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Santiago Cordero, 10 Juan Martín Hernández, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matías Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Felipe Arregui, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Santiago García Botta



Substitutes: 16 Julián Montoya, 17 Lucas Noguera Paz, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Ignacio Larrague, 21 Javier Ortega Desio, 22 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Santiago González Iglesias, 23 Bautista Ezcurra

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rayno Benjamin, 13 Michael van der Spuy, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Ruan van Rensburg, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Henco Venter, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Danie Mienie

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 William Small-Smith/Boom Prinsloo, 22 Shaun Venter, 23 Fred Zeilinga