HELP! Bulls institute a turnaround plan

Pretoria - The Bulls have instituted a turnaround plan to improve their performances both on and off the field.

As a first step in the implementation of their turnaround, the Bulls management will embark on wide-ranging consultation.

In a press statement released on Saturday evening, the Bulls stated:

The economic headwinds in South Africa are very strong and the consequent financial effects contribute to the challenges faced by the Bulls and rugby in SA.

Most importantly however, we acknowledge weaknesses that have been exposed in our system, including on the field of play; reflecting in our results and the performance of the team. We have to change, improve and most importantly put a process in place to ensure the success of the turnaround.

As a first step we will be taking advice from various role players in the industry, former players, coaches and various other forums, to ensure we implement the best possible solution. Furthermore we will also be engaging the support of all the role players in the implementation of this plan through the turnaround process.

The Blue Bulls Company will be communicating the progress of this process in due course as we move forward.

The Bulls, three-time Super Rugby champions, are the midst of a dire season, having won just three of their 10 matches to date.

To add insult to injury, among their seven defeats was a first ever loss by a South African side to the Sunwolves.

The Bulls are second at present in the Africa Conference 1 standings, a full 11 points behind the table-topping Stormers. with little to no chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Bulls' remaining five regular season matches are: Lions (A), Hurricanes (H), Sharks (A), Kings (H), Stormers (H).