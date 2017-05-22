NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Good news on injury front for Kings

    2017-05-22 21:52

    Port Elizabeth - The Southern Kings did not sustain any serious injuries during their Super Rugby encounter with the Brumbies at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend.
     
    Lock Irne Herbst was the only casualty to leave the field after a knock to the head on Saturday.
     
    There were no immediate signs of concussion found with the 24-year-old, but he will be closely monitored by the Southern Kings medical staff.
     
    Good news for the team is the return of trio Cameron Lindsay (knee), Rudi van Rooyen (ankle) and Schalk Ferreira (biceps) from a lengthy period of recovery.
     
    Also, winger/fullback Malcolm Jaer (knee) and No 8 Ruaan Lerm (ankle), together with the trio, will join the team’s full training sessions this week.
     
    Hooker Michael Willemse, who had surgery removing his appendix last month, will begin his rehab running this week.
     
    The Southern Kings medical team is also happy with the progress being made by fullback, Masixole Banda, who missed out of the action against the Brumbies last weekend following a hamstring strain in the side’s match against the Sharks the previous week, as well as Wilhelm van der Sluys (groin), who had to be withdrawn from taking part in last weekend’s match on Thursday.
     
    Winger Wandile Mjekevu (groin) has also been making good progress in his recovery while the medical team continues to monitor his recovery.
     
    Flanker Chris Cloete, who is currently with the Springboks side on camp in Johannesburg, was not included in last weekend’s side that took on the Brumbies because of a concussion sustained in the match against the Sharks, will continue undergoing the return-to-play protocol and is likely to be available for the Southern Kings’ match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Sunday.
     

