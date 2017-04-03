'GoingDown!' grabs Sport24 SuperBru lead
2017-04-03 13:45
Cape Town - "GoingDown!", better known as Theuns Pretorius, has taken the lead in the Sport24 SuperBru Super Rugby challenge after Week 6 of this year's competition.
"GoingDown!" has correctly picked 44 of the 49 matches played to date.
"GoingDown!" sits atop the Sport24 pool which consists of 1 661 players.
Sport24 office leaderboard:
Craig Taylor - 250th
Rob Houwing - 263rd
Myles Brown - 365th
Herman Mostert - 748th
Lloyd Burnard - 760th
Garrin Lambley - 803rd
Lynn Butler - 874th
Tashreeq Vardien - 907th
Baden Gillion - 951st
