'GoingDown!' grabs Sport24 SuperBru lead

Cape Town - "GoingDown!", better known as Theuns Pretorius, has taken the lead in the Sport24 SuperBru Super Rugby challenge after Week 6 of this year's competition.

"GoingDown!" has correctly picked 44 of the 49 matches played to date.

"GoingDown!" sits atop the Sport24 pool which consists of 1 661 players.

Sport24 office leaderboard:

Craig Taylor - 250th

Rob Houwing - 263rd

Myles Brown - 365th

Herman Mostert - 748th

Lloyd Burnard - 760th

Garrin Lambley - 803rd

Lynn Butler - 874th

Tashreeq Vardien - 907th

Baden Gillion - 951st

