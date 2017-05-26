NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Force punish woeful Reds in Brisbane

    2017-05-26 13:37

    Cape Town - The Western Force moved up to third position in the Australian Conference after beating the Reds 40-26 in Brisbane on Friday.

    The visitors scored four tries, through flanker Ross Haylett-Petty, a penalty try, fullback Marcel Brache and replacement hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau, with an impressive Peter Grant kicking 18 points in an assured display at flyhalf.

    Duncan Paia’aua, Lukhan Tui and Stephen Moore (2) went over for the Reds on a disappointing evening for them - their ninth loss of the season.

    The Force led 13-5 at the interval as they recovered well from an early Reds try, looking more like the side that won away to the Jaguares.

    Paia'aua's crossing on five minutes for the Reds was created by flyhalf Quade Cooper's delayed pass, but the Wallaby couldn't add the kick from the left sideline so it was a 5-0 advantage in an impressive start from the home side, who were looking for just their fourth victory.

    It probably should have been at least 10-0 on 16 minutes when scrumhalf Nick Frisby dived over the line in that same corner. However, an outstanding cover tackle from Force flyhalf Grant managed to keep the ball up off the ground before he bundled Frisby into touch in-goal.

    That appeared to rally the Force as they settled with three points from Grant off the tee just before the half-hour mark, cutting the gap.

    Again though the Reds would go close as this time Cooper was denied after finding himself in an offside position at a ruck.

    Grant was on target again three minutes later following a high tackle to make it 5-6 and before the break flanker Haylett-Petty went over from close range to hand the Force the advantage. Grant added the conversion so it was an eight-point lead for the visitors at half-time.

    The Reds re-emerged for the second-half with intent and immediately made it 12-13 when Frisby's great kick return led to Cooper finding second-row Tui on his inside for the seven points.

    However, the Force hit back soon after with Frisby involved for the wrong reasons as he kicked the ball out of Michael Ruru's hands when he was attempting to dot down on the line. That led to a penalty try being awarded and Frisby being given a yellow card for his indiscretion.

    Without needing to take a conversion, Grant's next kick was a penalty following offside on 48 minutes which took the Force 23-12 up.

    That buffer was wiped off though in the next 10 minutes as two pushover tries from hooker Moore got the Reds in front at 26-23 in a sudden turnaround, with 20 minutes still remaining in a game that was becoming more open as it wore on.

    And it was the Force who found the extra gear in the last quarter as a backline move saw Brache cross before Polota-Nau went over via the back of a maul to seal a memorable win in Brisbane for the Western Australian outfit.

    Scorers:

    Reds

    Tries: Duncan Paia'Aua, Lukhan Tui, Stephen Moore (2)
    Conversions: Quade Cooper (3)

    Force:

    Tries: Ross Haylett-Petty, penalty try, Marcel Brache, Tatafu Polota-Nau
    Conversions: Peter Grant (3)
    Penalties: Grant (4)

    Note: A penalty try constitutes seven points, with no conversion needed

    Teams:

    Reds

    15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Chris Kuridrani, 13 Samu Kerevi (captain), 12 Duncan Paia'aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Nick Frisby, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Lukhan Tui, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 Sef Fa'agase

    Substitutes: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Kirwan Sanday, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Adam Korczyk, 21 James Tuttle, 22 Jake McIntyre, 23 Lachlan Maranta

    Force

    15 Marcel Brache, 14 James Verity-Amm, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Bill Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Peter Grant, 9 Michael Ruru, 8 Isireli Naisarani, 7 Matt Hodgson (captain), 6 Ross Haylett-Petty, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Matt Philip, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Heath Tessmann, 1 Francois van Wyk

    Substitutes: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Pek Cowan, 18 Tetera Faulkner, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Richard Hardwick, 21 Mitchell Short, 22 Luke Burton, 23 Luke Morahan

    Read More On:  reds force super rugby rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Geldenhuys leads Kings, Cronje injured
    Bok flank Kriel returns on Lions bench
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 14
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 27 May 2017
    • Sunwolves v Cheetahs, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Waratahs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Crusaders, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Hurricanes, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Brumbies, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Sunday, 28 May 2017
    • Lions v Kings, Emirates Airlines Park 14:30
    Friday, 02 June 2017
    • Blues v Reds, Apia Park 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 13 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     