Force No 8 out for Wallabies Tests

Cape Town - Force number eight Ben McCalman has suffered a recurrence of his shoulder injury and is set to miss the Wallabies' June Test matches.

Wallabies enforcer McCalman has fractured his right shoulder for the fourth time this year and has been ruled out for five weeks.

The 29-year-old's latest setback has seen him visit a specialist and he will undergo surgery to hopefully solve the problem for good.

Force coach Dave Wessels believes this time around the medical experts have finally got to the bottom of the problem.

"The best explanation I've understood from the doctors is the first time it happens, your body kind of reacts - it knows there's an injury (to heal)," Wessels told SBS.

"But if that happens a number of times, the body starts to treat that fracture as normal.

"So the body hasn't reacted and healed the fracture in the way we would have expected, because he's had a number of repeats there.

"So they've done a couple of different medical things to try to shore that up and get a different response.

"I think, for the first time, we've finally got on top of what's actually causing the injury.

"We're pretty confident about that. We're hoping after the Test break, he'll be good to go."

This means the Wallabies will have to do without McCalman for the June matches against Fiji, Scotland and Italy

If all goes to plan, McCalman will make his Force return in the July 7 home clash with the Rebels.