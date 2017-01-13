NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Force need a winning season - coach

    2017-01-13 13:25
    Cape Town - Western Force forwards coach Joe Barakat says that his side are done rebuilding and need to have a winning season.

    Barakat admitted that the Perth-based team are under a lot of pressure. Since they joined Super Rugby in 2006 they have failed to make the finals stages.

    And with SANZAAR likely to review the Super Rugby format, some teams could be axed and if the Force don't improve it could their heads on the chopping block.

    "We know our backs are against the wall a little bit, and we don't have time for a rebuilding year," Barakat told AAP.

    "When you talk about rebuilding periods, you can afford to lose. At this stage, we can't afford to lose.

    "It's about winning games, and that's what we're about."

    Barakat says that in order to succeed the team has to be completely invested from the get go and start the season strong.

    "I've got a bit of grey hair, but there's not a lot of grey matter in my thinking. There's probably a lot of black and white," said Barakat.

    "Look, I think it's about rules. We've got to be quite succinct with what we have to deliver this year.

    "If there were some grey areas that we could work with this year, maybe I could sort of walk a little bit before I'm running. But I think everybody's just got to start running, and everybody's got to be heading in the right direction.

    "The no-nonsense isn't aggressive no-nonsense. It's know your job. Don't come here without knowing your job."

