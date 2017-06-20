Force lock in Arnold

Perth - The Force have confirmed the re-signing of lock Richie Arnold for the next two seasons after an impressive debut campaign in Perth.

Arnold has already played seven games this year in the Super Rugby season and showed glimpses of what is in store for years to come.

The former Queensland Country representative says the Force is where he wants to play his rugby and further develop his game.

"I’m really enjoying my time at the Force and feel we’re building something special here," he said. "There’s a good understanding among the group of what we want to achieve and an excellent work ethic. We all want to play for each other."

In what was a long journey to Super Rugby for Arnold, he attributes reaching his goal to a dedicated athletic performance team and the constant drive from his teammates.

"I’ve had some frustrating injury setbacks over the past 18 months, but am very grateful to everyone at the Force who has supported me and gotten me to the point where the body is feeling good and I have a lot more confidence in my ability," he added.

Western Force forwards coach Joe Barakat says the signing of Arnold is another positive move for club and he has plenty to offer on the field.

"Richie’s size and athleticism make him unique," he said. "He’s shown that he can bring real intensity and physicality to his performances, which at 208cm and 120kg’s can make a big impact on a game.

"He’s worked incredibly hard over the last 18 months and has shown a desire to want to be successful. We’re delighted to have him with us for the next few years."