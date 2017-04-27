NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Force disrupted by injuries for Lions

    2017-04-27 08:36

    Cape Town - The Western Force have made a number of injury-forced changes to their side that will take on the Lions this Saturday.

    Both Pek Cowan and Brynard Stander return to the starting side after impressive performances off the bench last week.

    Former Australian U-20s representative Alex Newsome also returns to the starting XV, replacing the injured Luke Morahan (cheekbone).

    Curtis Rona slips back into the familiar outside centre jersey as Marcel Brache moves to fullback, replacing Wallaby Dane Haylett-Petty (hamstring).

    Exciting Future Force Foundation member James Verity-Amm is set to make his Super Rugby debut on the right wing, becoming the sixth Future Force debutant in club history and the third this season.

    In the reserves, Richard Hardwick and Jono Lance will look to bring plenty of tempo when called upon and former Springbok Peter Grant is set to make his first appearance of the season from the bench.

    Western Force head coach Dave Wessels says the Lions are another exciting challenge for his side and the team will look to bounce back from the match last week.

    “The Lions are obviously a very well balanced side with the ability to mix up their attack. They’ve been together a long time as a team and we’ll need to be at our best if we hope to break them down.”

    Last week’s crowd of 14,089 was one of the largest in Australian Super Rugby this year and Wessels says it’s a testament to the incredible support in Western Australia.

    “It meant so much to us to have so many of the Sea of Blue at nib Stadium last week and we look forward to seeing them again this Saturday.”

    Teams:

    Force

    15 Marcel Brache, 14 James Verity-Amm, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Bill Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Luke Burton, 9 Ian Prior, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Matt Hodgson (captain), 6 Brynard Stander, 5 Ross Haylett-Petty, 4 Lewis Carmichael, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Pek Cowan

    Substitutes: 16 Heath Tessmann, 17 Ben Daley, 18 Shambeckler Vui, 19 Onehunga Havilli, 20 Richard Hardwick, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Jono Lance, 23 Peter Grant

    Lions

    TBA

    Read More On:  lions force super rugby rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Moore returns for Reds against...
    Chiefs ring the changes for Sunwolves
    Europe is an option, says EP Rugby...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 28 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    Saturday, 29 April 2017
    • Chiefs v Sunwolves, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Reds v Waratahs, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Force v Lions, nib Stadium 13:55
    • Cheetahs v Crusaders, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Kings v Rebels, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    Sunday, 30 April 2017
    • Brumbies v Blues, GIO Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 9 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     