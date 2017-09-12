Force coach Wessels to consider future

Cape Town - Western Force coach Dave Wessels says he needs more time before making a decision on his future after being linked with the vacant Rebels position.

The Rebels are reportedly keen to recruit Wessels' services after Tony McGahan left to take up the position of senior assistant coach at the Reds.

Wessels is looking for a new position after the Force were axed from Super Rugby and their appeal to the Supreme Court was turned down.

In the wake of the axing, billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest said he would create a new Indo-Pacific competition spanning sides from as varied as Japan, China, New Zealand, Tonga, Fiji, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Forrest is set to reveal more details about his plans for the competition at a press conference on Wednesday.

It is reported that the new competition would not take place at the same time as Super Rugby which would allow Wessels to coach the Rebels as well as the Perth-based franchise in Forrest's proposed competition.

Wessels will consider the alternatives and weigh up his options before coming to a decision.

“I’m very flattered that there’s some interest in me from different places,” Wessels told Roar.

“Just like the players, I want to make a decision with my family.

“At the moment, we don’t have the complete information in terms of the alternatives.

“I feel very grateful for everyone in Australian rugby who has helped me.

“There’s a huge part of me that want to repay some of their faith in me.

“At the same time, I have ambitions that one day I’d like to be among the best coaches in the world, and at the moment I think I’m quite far from that.”