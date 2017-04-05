Foley, Horne to start for Waratahs

Wellington - The Waratahs have been boosted by the return of flyhalf Bernard Foley and centre Rob Horne for Friday's clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The return of the two Wallabies is not the only change to the Waratahs starting line-up, with impressive form from wing Taqele Naiyaravoro also returning to the run-on side.



With Horne back in the Centres, Israel Folau will return to fullback, Cam Clark moves onto the wings with Michael Wells starting at number eight and Paddy Ryan in at Loosehead Prop.

Tom Robertson was suffered a knock on Sunday which ruled him out of Friday night’s clash.



Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson said Foley’s symptoms of concussion from the injury six weeks ago have resolved and other symptoms related to his neck are also improving, with on-going treatment of his neck.



"Bernard has been given the clearance after further expert reviews, including a review with neurologist, and treatment over the course of the last week," he said.



"Having the experience of Bernard and Rob back in the team will hopefully give our side a boost ahead of the game."

Teams:

Hurricanes





15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Cory Jane, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Wes Goosen, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Mike Kainga, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Toa Halafihi, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black, 23 Vince Aso

Waratahs





15 Israel Folau, 14 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13 Rob Horne, 12 David Horwitz, 11 Cam Clark, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper, 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Paddy Ryan

Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Sam Needs, 18 David Lolohea, 19 David McDuling, 20 Jed Holloway, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Andrew Kellaway