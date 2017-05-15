Fleck to turn to familiar face at No 10?

Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has limited options at flyhalf for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Blues at Newlands, but one of those comes in the form of a familiar face at Newlands - Joe Pietersen.

The 32-year-old, who represented the Sharks in last year's competition, has been training with the Stormers for most of the 2017 Super Rugby campaign during his new club's (Japan's Kamaishi Seawaves) off-season.

Fleck confirmed on Monday from Cape Town that Pietersen was an option for him at No 10, while wing Dillyn Leyds and Brandon Thomson would also come into the mix.

Thomson has been in decent form for the Western Province SuperSport Rugby Challenge team, but he has now been called up to the Super Rugby squad.

Pietersen played for the Stormers between 2006 and 2010 and then again from 2012 to 2013, and with Robert du Preez, Jean-Luc du Plessis and Kurt Coleman all out injured, Fleck has a tough decision to make at pivot.

Another option would have been Damian Willemse, but he is with the SA U-20 camp currently preparing for this year's World Rugby U-20 Championship in Georgia.

There is some good news on the injury front with Springboks Damian de Allende and Juan de Jongh both fit again and available for selection once more.

Sevens superstar Seabelo Senatla is also back, and his return to the left wing could potentially open up a path for Leyds to play at flyhalf.