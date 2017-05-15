NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Fleck to turn to familiar face at No 10?

    2017-05-15 16:45

    Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

    Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has limited options at flyhalf for Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Blues at Newlands, but one of those comes in the form of a familiar face at Newlands - Joe Pietersen. 

    The 32-year-old, who represented the Sharks in last year's competition, has been training with the Stormers for most of the 2017 Super Rugby campaign during his new club's (Japan's Kamaishi Seawaves) off-season.  

    Fleck confirmed on Monday from Cape Town that Pietersen was an option for him at No 10, while wing Dillyn Leyds and Brandon Thomson would also come into the mix. 

    Thomson has been in decent form for the Western Province SuperSport Rugby Challenge team, but he has now been called up to the Super Rugby squad. 

    Pietersen played for the Stormers between 2006 and 2010 and then again from 2012 to 2013, and with Robert du Preez, Jean-Luc du Plessis and Kurt Coleman all out injured, Fleck has a tough decision to make at pivot. 

    Another option would have been Damian Willemse, but he is with the SA U-20 camp currently preparing for this year's World Rugby U-20 Championship in Georgia. 

    There is some good news on the injury front with Springboks Damian de Allende and Juan de Jongh both fit again and available for selection once more. 

    Sevens superstar Seabelo Senatla is also back, and his return to the left wing could potentially open up a path for Leyds to play at flyhalf. 

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Blood clots leave Schoeman stranded...
    Injuries ravage Sharks backline
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Marais consoles Snyman with 'love'...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    Sunday, 21 May 2017
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     