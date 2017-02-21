Fans back Lions to fly SA Super Rugby flag

Cape Town - If Sport24 readers are to be believed, the Lions will once again fare best of the six South African franchises in this year's Vodacom Super Rugby tournament.

Challenge the Sport24 'experts' in this year's Super Rugby SuperBru!

The Lions were the standout SA performers in 2016, topping both the Africa 2 Conference and the South African Group, and finished a single point behind the Hurricanes in the Overall log after the group phase.



They would go on to beat the Crusaders (42-25) in the quarter-finals and the Highlanders (42-30) in the semi-finals, before falling (20-3) to the Hurricanes in the final.

In a poll on the Sport24 website, some 13 000 votes were cast, with 32% of those backing the Lions to progress furthest once again in 2017.

The Bulls were next best with 25% suggesting the Pretoria-based side would bounce back from a forgettable 2016 campaign in which they finished ninth.

The Stormers (20%) edged the Sharks (18%) for next-best, while there was little support for the Cheetahs (3%) and Kings (2%).

The Sharks will be the first SA side in action in 2017 when they travel to Brisbane to face the Reds on Friday, February 24 (11:00 SA time).

The following day sees the Cheetahs host the Lions in Bloemfontein (15:05) while the Kings welcome the Jaguares to Port Elizabeth (17:15).

Round 1 action concludes with the Stormers v Bulls at Newlands (19:30).