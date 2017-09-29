NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Ex-Force coach Wessels shifts to Rebels

    2017-09-29 07:30

    Sydney - Former Western Force coach David Wessels has knocked back overtures from Ireland to remain in Australia and head up the Melbourne Rebels, he announced on Friday.

    After Perth-based Force were controversially axed from Super Rugby last month, the 34-year-old South African was reportedly being courted by Irish powerhouse Munster.

    But he has now joined the Rebels on a two-year deal. 

    "For me, the decision was driven by a strong feeling of 'unfinished business' in Super Rugby," Wessels said. 

    "I'm very passionate about rugby, and the game in this country has provided me with the opportunity to fulfil my dream to coach professionally." 

    The highly rated Wessels, who has been tipped as a potential future Australia coach, said the Rebels shared an "outsiders" label with his former club, having also been threatened with elimination from Super Rugby. 

    "These are very powerful galvanising forces for a club, and we're very motivated by the fact that it's 'us versus the rest'," he said. 

    Wessles joined the Force as an assistant coach in 2013 and took over as head coach last year. There is speculation that he could lure some of the Force's star players to Melbourne. 

    "We're delighted that Dave will be joining us. He's one of the brightest and most sought-after coaches in world rugby," Rebels CEO Baden Stephenson said. 

    "He showed real leadership through an incredibly difficult period at the Western Force and has demonstrated his ability to build a world-class rugby program."

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Jamie Joseph named new Sunwolves head...
    Montoya set for Ackermann's...
    Preston leaves Highlanders coaching...
    Delaney to be appointed Highlanders...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 17 February 2018
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    Friday, 23 February 2018
    • Highlanders v Blues, 08:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 24 February 2018
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, 08:35
    • Waratahs v Stormers, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Hurricanes, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2017 Super Rugby final between the Lions and Crusaders.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    The 2017 Super Rugby tournament has reached its quarter-final stage. When all is said and done, who emerges victorious?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     