Enforced changes for Crusaders
2017-03-15 10:53
Christchurch - Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has made seven changes
to the starting XV that beat the Reds last week for their clash with the Blues.
All Black Owen Franks returns to the tighthead prop jersey,
while Jordan Taufua and Jed Brown join Whetu Douglas in the loose forward trio.
Bryn Hall will start at scrumhalf this week against his
former team, with Mitchell Drummond on the bench.
Manasa Mataele will make his Super Rugby debut, replacing
his injured uncle Seta Tamanivalu at 14.
George Bridge takes the other wing,
with Digby Ioane also ruled out after injuring a finger. David Havili steps
into full-back, with Israel Dagg out of contention after injuring his knee.
Wyatt Crockett and returns to play this week off the bench,
providing prop cover alongside Michael Alaalatoa. Pete Samu provides loose
forward cover, and Sean Wainui will cover the backs.
Teams
Crusaders
15 David Havili, 14 Manasa Mataele,
13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Mitchell Hunt, 9
Bryn Hall, 8 Whetu Douglas, 7 Jed Brown, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam
Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1
Joe Moody
Substitutes: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18
Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond,
22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Sean Wainui
Blues
15
Michael Collins, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 George Moala, 11
Melani Nanai, 10 Piers Francis, 9 9Augustine Pulu, 8 Jerome Kaino, 7
Blake Gibson, 6 Jimmy Tupou, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 4 Gerard
Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Pauliasi
Manu
Substitutes: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Sione
Mafileo, 19 Akira Ioane, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Billy Guyton, 22 Ihaia
West, 23 TJ Faiane