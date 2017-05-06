NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Early second half Chiefs blitz secures win over Reds

    2017-05-06 11:23

    Cape Town - The Chiefs have beaten the Reds 46-17 in a Super Rugby encounter at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.

    As it happened: Chiefs v Reds

    Despite the Reds leading 12-7 after 20 minutes thanks to tries from hooker Stephan Moore and winger Eto Nabuli, the Chiefs powered their way back into the match.

    After prop Kane Hames had them on the board through a converted try, fullback Damian McKenzie added two penalties for a 13-12 lead.

    A further converted try scored just before half-time by centre Charlie Ngatai extended their lead to 20-12 as the teams went into the break.

    It was a 12 minute three-try blitz after half-time that put the home team in control as lock Dominic Bird and flyhalf Stephen Donald (twice) got over the whitewash with McKenzie adding two further conversion to push the lead out to 39-12.

    A unconverted Reds try from Campbell Magnay in the 57th minute reduced the deficit but the Chiefs scored their fourth try of the half through winger, James Lowe. McKenzie added the conversion for the Chiefs to lead 46-17 and that's the way it stayed till the final whistle. 

    Next week the Chiefs have a bye while the Reds are away to the Rebels.

    Scores

    Reds

    Tries: Stephen Moore, Eto Nbuli, Campbell Magnay

    Conversions: Quade Cooper

    Chiefs

    Tries: Kane Hames, Charlie Ngatai, Dominic Bird, Stephen Donald (2), James Lowe

    Conversions: Damian McKenzie (5)

    Penalties: Damian McKenzie (2)

    Teams

    Chiefs

    15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Charlie Ngatai, 11 James Lowe, 10 Stephen Donald, 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Hika Elliot, 1 Kane Hames 

    Substitutes: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Atu Moli, 18 Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Liam Messam, 21 Jonathan Taumateine, 22 Sam McNicol, 23 Shaun Stevenson

    Reds

    15 Duncan Paia’aua, 14 Izaia Perese, 13 Campbell Magnay, 12 Samu Kerevi (captain), 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 James Tuttle, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Lukhan Tui, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 Sef Fa’agase

    Substitutes: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Kirwan Sanday, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Leroy Houston, 21 Nick Frisby, 22 Hamish Stewart, 23 Chris Kuridrani

