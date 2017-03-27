Duffie urges Blues to build on Bulls triumph

Cape Town - Blues wing Matt Duffie believes the side need to continue to look to improve by backing up their better performances.

Duffie, who scored a brace of tries in the Blues' 38-14 win over the Bulls in Albany at the weekend, said the players knew the type of game they played in the second half of that clash was in them, but it had been good to see it break out on the field in the way it had.



But the key was to put that game down as a benchmark and to work hard using the confidence boost from it to work harder on improving in their next game, and so on through the season.



Duffie, who is a former Melbourne Storm and Kiwis Rugby League player, said he was feeling more comfortable in the game. At the same stage last year he had been battling away and his opportunities came toward the end of the season.



"It's just nice to start the season but I must admit I never feel like I've got this jersey completely sewn up so every game I am stressing about trying to put a good performance in because I just want to hold onto this right wing slot for dear life," he told the All Blacks' official website.



His combination at the back with full-back Michael Collins was starting to have an effect because they communicated well and talked about taking right or wrong options and what they were seeing in front of them, and that was the basis of a good relationship.



"He's got a pretty good off-load game so I need to get round him a bit more I reckon," added Duffie.

At half-time against the Bulls, the Blues had been aware the opportunities were available and that they had been creating opportunities but were guilty of dropping passes or throwing off-loads instead of setting up one more ruck.



The inability to capitalise had been frustrating because they knew they were better than that, and also better than what they had shown in the last three games.



"The second half was like a snippet of how we can play but it's about being ruthless enough to do that for 80 minutes and ruthless enough not to throw that off-load," explained Duffie.



"The second half showed that and hopefully we can keep that [example] in the back of our minds [in the future]."