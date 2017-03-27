NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Du Preez: Be cautious with Bosch

    2017-03-27 11:58

    Cape Town - Curwin Bosch continues to impress this season, and Saturday's 18-point haul against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein was enough to secure a man-of-the-match performance in the Sharks' 38-30 win. 

    The plan has been to play Bosch at fullback this season, but with Pat Lambie out injured an Benhard Janse van Rensburg struggling against the Kings in Durban last weekend, Bosch was given the No 10 jersey against the Cheetahs. 

    Thee 19-year-old had come off the bench and and given a superb performance at flyhalf against the Waratahs when he replaced Lambie after just 5 minutes back on March 11. 

    His form this season has already prompted talk of Bok selection later in the year, but Sharks coach Robert du Preez is keen to dial back on that kind of speculation. 

    "He definitely has BMT. He has pedigree," Du Preez said.

    "But we must be very cautious. He is young. He is definitely somebody for the future of South African rugby."

    Du Preez added that he saw Bosch moving back to fullback once Lambie returned to fitness.

    "Pat is in a class of his own," said Du Preez.

    "The reason we wanted to play Curwin at fullback was to give him more space. I think that Curwin is now ready to play at No 10, but I think we're in a good position when Pat returns to put him back at fullback.

    "He (Bosch) gains more confidence the more he plays. You're under pressure at No 10 and you need to make all the calls for all the play we're trying to do on attack.

    "It's a big responsibility, while at fullback you don't have that same responsibility."

    Sharks skipper Tera Mtembu was also full of praise for Bosch.

    "Curwin is playing phenomenal rugby at the moment. He's come off the bench and won us games and he won us our game today," Mtembu said after the Cheetahs match.

    "But I think credit must go to his team-mates. He probably wouldn't get that platform without them, but he's a special player and his career is going to continue growing."

    The Sharks are next in action when they travel to Johannesburg for a date with the Lions on Saturday.

