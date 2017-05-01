Douglas set for Crusaders comeback?
2017-05-01 12:37
Cape Town - The Crusaders could call on the services of backrow Whetu
Douglas for their round 12 clash with the Hurricanes due to injury concerns.
With Kieran Read suffering a thumb injury in their win over
the Cheetahs last weekend, they have flown Quinten Strange out to South Africa.
But it appears head coach Scott Robertson is keen to get
Douglas back in the team before the in-form player leaves for Treviso on May
28.
According to Stuff, Douglas could not fly to South Africa
due to his passport being with the Italian embassy, meaning the 'Canes game is
a more likely prospect for his return.
"If Razor still needs me, that would probably be more
likely," Douglas said. "We have gone back to thinking about it, and
we will try and make it happen if they need me there."