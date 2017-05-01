NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Douglas set for Crusaders comeback?

    2017-05-01 12:37

    Cape Town - The Crusaders could call on the services of backrow Whetu Douglas for their round 12 clash with the Hurricanes due to injury concerns.

    With Kieran Read suffering a thumb injury in their win over the Cheetahs last weekend, they have flown Quinten Strange out to South Africa.

    But it appears head coach Scott Robertson is keen to get Douglas back in the team before the in-form player leaves for Treviso on May 28.

    According to Stuff, Douglas could not fly to South Africa due to his passport being with the Italian embassy, meaning the 'Canes game is a more likely prospect for his return.

    "If Razor still needs me, that would probably be more likely," Douglas said. "We have gone back to thinking about it, and we will try and make it happen if they need me there."

