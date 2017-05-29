NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Double injury blow for Kings

    2017-05-29 13:45

    Port Elizabeth - The Southern Kings have two injury casualties following their Super Rugby match against the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday, team doctor Konrad von Hagen confirmed.

    Wing Alshaun Bock was replaced early in the match at Ellis Park after sustaining a bicep tear, with Super Rugby debutant, Ntabeni Dukisa, replacing the 35-year-old Bock.

    Dukisa himself finished the match with an injury.

    The 28-year-old utility back sustained a shoulder injury and will have X-rays done on Monday to assess the extent of the injury, while Bock will see a specialist in Cape Town for a full diagnosis of the injury.

    “Unfortunately, we lost Alshaun Bock early in the weekend’s match after he sustained a biceps tendon tear in the match against the Lions,” Von Hagen confirmed.

    “With the team going on a break, Bock will be seeing a specialist in Cape Town on Monday afternoon; and only thereafter will be know the exact nature of the injury.

    “The only other injury concern is that of Ntabeni Dukisa, who sustained a clavicle joint (shoulder) injury. We are not yet sure of the extent of the injury, but he will have X-rays done to ascertain the nature of the injury.

    “The rest of the squad remains unscathed and will get an opportunity to rest over the next two weeks ahead of the travel to Argentina where we will face the Jaguares.”

    Lionel Cronje (jaw) and Andisa Ntsila (shoulder) are making good progress following their injuries that ruled them out of action against the Lions.

    The pair is expected to be ready to take part in the South Africa ‘A’ side’s two matches against the French Barbarians.

    Southern Kings head coach, Deon Davids, has given the rest of the team a two-week break before regathering to prepare for their next Super Rugby match against Jaguares in Buenos Aires on July 1.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Lions hooker cops 5-week, 1-match ban
    ARU hits 'roadblocks' in Super Rugby...
    Marais: I was the right man for the...
    Cheetahs No 9 sidelined with ankle...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 02 June 2017
    • Blues v Reds, Apia Park 09:35
    Saturday, 03 June 2017
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 04:35
    • Chiefs v Waratahs, FMG Stadium Waikato 07:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Force v Hurricanes, nib Stadium 13:55
    Friday, 09 June 2017
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 14 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     