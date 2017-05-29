Double injury blow for Kings

Port Elizabeth - The Southern Kings have two injury casualties following their Super Rugby match against the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday, team doctor Konrad von Hagen confirmed.

Wing Alshaun Bock was replaced early in the match at Ellis Park after sustaining a bicep tear, with Super Rugby debutant, Ntabeni Dukisa, replacing the 35-year-old Bock.

Dukisa himself finished the match with an injury.

The 28-year-old utility back sustained a shoulder injury and will have X-rays done on Monday to assess the extent of the injury, while Bock will see a specialist in Cape Town for a full diagnosis of the injury.

“Unfortunately, we lost Alshaun Bock early in the weekend’s match after he sustained a biceps tendon tear in the match against the Lions,” Von Hagen confirmed.

“With the team going on a break, Bock will be seeing a specialist in Cape Town on Monday afternoon; and only thereafter will be know the exact nature of the injury.

“The only other injury concern is that of Ntabeni Dukisa, who sustained a clavicle joint (shoulder) injury. We are not yet sure of the extent of the injury, but he will have X-rays done to ascertain the nature of the injury.

“The rest of the squad remains unscathed and will get an opportunity to rest over the next two weeks ahead of the travel to Argentina where we will face the Jaguares.”

Lionel Cronje (jaw) and Andisa Ntsila (shoulder) are making good progress following their injuries that ruled them out of action against the Lions.

The pair is expected to be ready to take part in the South Africa ‘A’ side’s two matches against the French Barbarians.

Southern Kings head coach, Deon Davids, has given the rest of the team a two-week break before regathering to prepare for their next Super Rugby match against Jaguares in Buenos Aires on July 1.

