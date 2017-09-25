NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Delaney to be appointed Highlanders defence coach

    2017-09-25 13:44

    Cape Town - Canterbury provincial boss Glenn Delaney has signed on to be the Highlanders defence coach for next season's Super Rugby campaign. 

    Delaney has been very successful with the Cantabrians in 2017, winning six of seven games to date, leading the Premiership division and holding onto the Ranfurly Shield. 

    Delaney will retain his current position until the end of this year's National Provincial Championship before making the move to Otago. 

    Delaney will take over from Scott McLeod, who will become All Blacks assistant coach after the imminent retirement of Wayne Smith. 

    Highlanders chief Roger Clark is excited to work with Delaney after the success of McLeod's tenure. 

    "We were aware it might be a global search to find the right candidate - ironically, almost all of Glenn's coaching experience is offshore, but in a stroke of good fortune he landed right under our nose," Clark told News Hub. 

    "I'm sure all our players will benefit from Glenn's experience." 

    Delaney admitted he was torn between Canterbury and moving onto a new experience in Dunedin, but the prospect of coaching at the Super Rugby level was too tempting to turn down.

    He also feels sure that Joe Maddock will be a success with the province in 2018. 

    "I've seen first-hand what an excellent coach Joe is, and just how passionate he is about this team," the 43-year-old Delaney said.

