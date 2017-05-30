NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    De Jongh: It was a privilege to play at Newlands

    2017-05-30 15:57

    Cape Town - Midfielder Juan de Jongh says it was an honour to be on the books of Western Province and the Stormers for a decade.

    De Jongh was speaking on Tuesday after it was announced that he would join English Premiership side London Wasps at the end of the Super Rugby season.

    The experienced midfielder, who has amassed 94 caps for the Stormers since making his debut in 2010, first pulled on the blue and white hoops of Western Province in 2007 when he represented Western Province at Under-19 level.

    He rose quickly through the structures at Newlands, making his Currie Cup debut for Western Province in 2009 before playing a prominent role in the Stormers team that went all the way to the Super Rugby Final in 2010.

    His Springbok debut came against Wales in Cardiff in 2010, which saw him score a try to mark the occasion.

    He would go on to captain Western Province to the Currie Cup title in 2014 and was appointed as Stormers co-captain in 2016.

    De Jongh said that playing for Western Province and the Stormers was the realisation of a childhood dream, and thanked the Newlands faithful for their continuous support over the years.

    "It has been a privilege to play at Newlands for the last 10 years and I would just like to thank all of our loyal fans for their passionate support.

    "I will always be a Province man and will look back on my time here with no regrets," he said.

    Western Province Rugby Group CEO, Paul Zacks, said that De Jongh has left an indelible mark at Newlands.

    "Juan de Jongh has been a loyal servant of both Western Province and the Stormers and he leaves with our best wishes.

    "Who can ever forget his try in the 2012 Currie Cup Final which was just one highlight in a decorated career," he said.

    President of the Western Province Rugby Football Union, Thelo Wakefield, thanked De Jongh for his tireless service to the union over the last 10 years.

    "Juan is a true Province man through and through who has embodied the kind of attitude we seek to nurture here.

    "He was a great example both on and off the field and we wish him well for the future. He will always be welcome at Newlands. We will honour his departure in the appropriate way," said Wakefield.

