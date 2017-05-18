NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    De Jager, Paige, Serfontein return for Bulls

    2017-05-18 11:44

    Pretoria - Bulls coach, Nollis Marais named Tuks winger Sibahle Maxwane on the wing for the team’s Super Rugby clash against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday to hand the 21-year-old his team and tournament debut, whilst also making four changes in total to his backline.

    Maxwane replaces injured Jamba Ulengo, while Jan Serfontein and Francois Brummer will earn starts and Jesse Kriel will play at fullback.

    Kriel comes in for Warrick Gelant, who moves the bench to take over from Serfontein who moves in Kriel’s place at centre. Brummer takes over from Tian Schoeman.

    In the only change in the pack, Lood de Jager moves from the bench into the engine room in place of suspended RG Snyman.

    Marais also named uncapped Abongile Nonkontwana on the bench, with the former Blue Bulls U-21 captain taking over the vacancy left by De Jager.

    “We had three debutants last weekend and this weekend two more new faces will play for the Bulls for the first time in what is already a fairly young team,” Marais said.

    “I have no doubt in their abilities, as I have always believed that age should not impact on selection. Rabs (Sibahle) showed great form and potential for Tuks and was named in the Varsity Cup Dream Team, so that form was widely acknowledged. He continued with that in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge for the Blue Bulls, scoring a hat-trick in one of the matches, so I am excited to see him perform,” Marais said of the former Border Craven Week, Western Province and SA Rugby Sevens Academy player.

    “Abongile came through the ranks and his breakthrough into Super Rugby always was a matter of when rather than if. He will also perform well.”

    The coach is wary of the Lions.

    “Look, they are our form team, no doubt. We have had epic battles with them and this is a big derby match, so the guys will be up for it.”

    Bulls captain, Hanro Liebenberg, said they are excited about the match.

    “We have a chance to compare ourselves against the leading South African team in the competition. That is a nice challenge. The fact that it is a Gauteng derby also makes it a nice one for the fans. We owe our fans a good show and where better to do that than in Johannesburg against the Lions.”

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

    Teams:

    Lions

    TBA

    Bulls

    15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jan Serfontein, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Sibahle Maxwane, 10 Francois Brummer, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Hanro Liebenberg (captain), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Coenraad van Vuuren, 19 Abongile Nonkontwana, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Tony Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    April starts, Deysel debuts for...
    Cheetahs ring changes for 'Canes
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Skelton returns for Waratahs against...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    Sunday, 21 May 2017
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     