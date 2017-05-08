Daniel one step closer to Sharks return

Durban - The Sharks received a major boost over the weekend with Keegan Daniel completing his first 80 minutes of rugby in around three months.

Daniel played all 80 minutes in the Sharks XV's 52-25 win over the Griffons in Welkom in the weekend's SuperSport Rugby Challenge action.

The 32-year-old has been out injured since early February with a broken forearm, and while the Sharks do have relative balance in their loose trio right now in the form of Philip van der Walt, Jean-Luc du Preez, Dan du Preez and Tera Mtembu, Daniel's experience would come in handy as coach Robert du Preez looks to plot his way to the play-offs and beyond.

Daniel confirmed on his Twitter account that the bus ride to and from Welkom was seven hours each way, and that being back out on the field again was quite physically demanding.

The Sharks are in Port Elizbaeth this weekend for a clash against the Kings.

It is not yet known if Daniel is ready to make his return to the Super Rugby side, but he will probably be given at least another week of SuperSport Challenge action, where the Sharks XV take on the Leopards in Margate on Saturday.

Great win here in Welkom, 52-24 to the Sharks XV. Hard fought. Now it's time home time. — Keegan Daniel (@KeeganDaniel) May 6, 2017

Great win here in Welkom, 52-24 to the Sharks XV. Hard fought. Now it's time home time. — Keegan Daniel (@KeeganDaniel) May 6, 2017