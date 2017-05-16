NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Dagg, Barrett blows for Crusaders

    2017-05-16 14:28

    Cape Town - Crusaders fullback Israel Dagg has been left out of his team's squad for their Super Rugby match against the Chiefs in Suva, Fiji on Friday.

    Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

    Dagg, who declared he was "good to go" after an outing in the Christchurch metro division one last week, has been given more time to recover from his knee injury which he sustained back on March 11.

    While Dagg has travelled to Suva for the game, the Stuff.co.nz website is reporting that the All Black star will be doing promotional activities during the week instead.

    It is expected that Dagg will return to action against the Rebels in Melbourne on May 27 as he looks to play in the British & Irish Lions series.

    In other news from the Crusaders camp, All Black second-rower/flank Scott Barrett is out for three weeks due to knee and ankle injuries.

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.
