Crusaders call up Gatland's son

Cape Town - British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland's son, Bryn, has been called up to the Crusaders' Super Rugby squad as temporary cover at flyhalf, according to reports in New Zealand.

The 21-year-old has joined the seven-time champions for at least the next two weeks to fill in for first-choice pivot Richie Mo'unga, who is sidelined with a broken hand.

Gatland was North Harbour's hero when he slotted a last-gasp drop goal which gave his team a 17-14 victory over Otago in last year's Mitre 10 Cup Championship final in Dunedin.

He played one senior game for Waikato in 2015 but moved to North Harbour for more game-time in 2016.

With Mo'unga injured, Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson picked Mitchell Hunt at flyhalf in their 30-27 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin at the weekend.

Marty McKenzie, who started on the bench against the Highlanders, is also an option but the Crusaders are keen to add to their depth in case of another injury.