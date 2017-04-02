NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Crusaders claim bonus point win over Waratahs

    2017-04-02 09:50

    Cape Town - The Crusaders have beaten the Waratahs 41-22 in an entertaining Super Rugby encounter in Sydney, becoming the first team to beat Australian opposition 10 times in a row. 

    As it happened: Waratahs v Crusaders 

    The Crusaders moved into a 12 point lead by the 13th minute after two quick tries.

    The Waratahs, however, fought back and although never taking the lead in the match, kept the Crusaders in range until two tries in the final few minutes by the visitors put the game beyond doubt. 

    George Bridge, David Kaetau Havili, Tim Bateman (2), Bryn Hall and Ben Funnell all crossed the line for the Crusaders with flyhalf Mitch Hunt adding three conversions and a penalty.

    Michael Hooper, Jake Gordon and Taqele Naiyaravoro scored tries for the Waratahs. Reece Robinson converted two and added a penalty.

    Next week the Waratahs are away to the Hurricanes while the Crusaders have a bye. 

    More to follow...

    Scorers

    Waratahs 22

    Tries: Michael Hooper, Jake Gordon, Taqele Naiyaravoro

    Conversions: Reece Robinson (2)

    Penalty: Reece Robinson

    Crusaders 41

    Tries: George Bridge, David Kaetau Havili, Tim Bateman (2), Bryn Hall and Ben Funnell

    Conversions: Mitch Hunt (3), Marty McKenzie

    Penalty: Mitch Hunt

    Teams

    Waratahs

    15 Cam Clark, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 David Horwitz, 11 Andrew Kellaway, 10 Mack Mason, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson

    Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 David McDuling, 20 Michael Wells, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Irae Simone, 23 Taqele Naiyaravoro

    Crusaders

    15 David Havili, 14 Digby Ioane, 13 Tim Bateman, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge,10 Mitchell Hunt, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Whetu Douglas, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

    Substitutes:16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Manasa Mataele

