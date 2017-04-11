NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Criteria in place to help identify SA's Super Rugby participants

    2017-04-11 17:44

    Cape Town - Representatives of the six Vodacom Super Rugby franchises on Tuesday agreed a set of criteria to determine the four teams to represent South Africa in the competition from 2018, SA Rugby confirmed on Tuesday.

    At the first sitting of new Franchise Committee – established by SA Rugby in December to streamline and professionalise the running of rugby – the CEOs of the franchises and other committee members identified areas on which the teams would be measured.

    The agreed headline criteria, which have been weighted, are: financial and economic sustainability; sustainable support base; team performance; and stadium and facilities. These criteria were further broken down in sub-criteria and measurement mechanisms for each of these were also set and agreed upon.

    SA Rugby will now collate the applicable data to prepare a recommendation to go back to the Franchise Committee, to make a decision on the final four teams. This proposal will be sent to the Executive Council before it will go to the General Council for ratification.

    “The committee looked at the key question of ‘what are the fundamental criteria required to make a successful South African Vodacom Super Rugby franchise?’” said SA Rugby CEO, Jurie Roux.

    “We have reached this painful point partly because of over-optimism and partly because we have not always taken a hard-nosed business view of what is good for rugby. It is the right process with a challenging outcome for two of our franchises.

    “But they have all engaged in the process at the end of which the data will drive the conclusion. We have more work to do but we are moving the process along as swiftly as is possible.”

    The meeting was chaired by Mr Mark Alexander, SA Rugby President. Its other members are the deputy and vice presidents, Francois Davids and James Stoffberg respectively, as well as Roux.

    The Franchise Committee will consider the data at their next meeting, scheduled to take place within the next two to three weeks.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bookies not sold on Stormers' title...
    SA Rugby: Our future is with SANZAAR
    Q&A: SA Rugby on new-look Super Rugby...
    Naas: SA's 4 best teams must play...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    14 April 2017
    • Crusaders v Sunwolves, AMI Stadium 09:35
    15 April 2017
    • Reds v Kings, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Cheetahs v Chiefs, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
    21 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, McLean Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Kings, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 19:00
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     