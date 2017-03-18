Cooper's red likely to lead to Reds ban
2017-03-18 23:56
Cape Town - Reds bad-boy Quade Cooper will learn his fate at a disciplinary review after being red-carded against the Lions.
Cooper received a red card for foul play in the 46th minute of the Lions' 44-14 victory at Ellis Park.
Cooper is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an
Opponent when he made contact with a Lions player.
The case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play
Review Committee which will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 08:00 via video-conference.
All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul
Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.
For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must
plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.