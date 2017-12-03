Cooper dumped by Reds - report

Sydney - Wallaby Quade Cooper will not get any game time under the new coach of his Super Rugby team the Queensland Reds, a report said Sunday, raising speculation of a move overseas.

Coach Brad Thorn said he told the flyhalf he was no longer part of the Reds' plans for next season, Brisbane's Courier Mail reported.

"I've had honest conversations with Quade Cooper and (halfback) Nick Frisby about where they currently sit in our plans for 2018," Thorn told the newspaper.

"They're not training with the Reds at the moment and will be training with their clubs instead."

New Zealand-born Cooper, 29, signed a three-year contract with the Reds in September last year after a stint with European heavyweights Toulon.

Thorn's decision could see him look for a club in Japan, the Mail said.

Thorn, a former All Black, replaced Nick Stiles in October. Stiles had guided the Reds to just four wins in his first season in charge.

Cooper has played 70 Tests for Australia but has not been selected by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika since June, suggesting his international career could also be over.