Cloete, Herbst return for Kings

Cape Town - Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids has made five changes, and an additional positional switch, to his team ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Following a spate of injuries at lock, the Kings have Irne Herbst fit after the lofty second-rower recovered from a concussion that ruled him out of last weekend’s clash with the Sunwolves in Singapore.

The Kings will also begin the match with a new flank combination as opensider Chris Cloete and blindside loose-forward Thembelani Bholi get their first starts of the season.

With the Kings losing both their scrumhalves to injury in Singapore last week – Louis Schreuder with a concussion and Rudi van Rooyen with an ankle injury – Rick Schroeder will be getting his Super Rugby debut on Saturday.

Centre Luzuko Vulindlu, who came off the bench in the Southern Kings’ first two matches of the season, will get a starting berth this weekend in a rotational change which sees Berton Klaasen moving to the bench.

Vulindlu will start in the No 12 jersey with the experienced Waylon Murray, who played at inside centre in the past two matches, moving to outside centre

"The guys understand that they have to grab their opportunities with both hands. It’s all about performing in the Kings jersey," coach Davids said.

"Ricky (Schroeder) has been knocking on the door, and I’m glad he’s getting this opportunity now. He will have to make it worthwhile.

"I’ve rotated Luzuko Vulindlu and Berton Klaasen for our centre combination. I feel that Waylon Murray, with this experience, at No 13 will be good for us."

Teams:

Kings



15 Masixole Banda, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Waylon Murray, 12 Luzuko Vulinduli, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Rick Schroeder, 8 Riaan Lerm, 7 Themelani Bholi, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Irne Herbst, 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Chris Heiberg, 19 Willem van der Sluys, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Berton Klaasen

Stormers

15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Oli Kebble

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris Van Zyl, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Damian Willemse