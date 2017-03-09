NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Cloete, Herbst return for Kings

    2017-03-09 14:36

    Cape Town - Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids has made five changes, and an additional positional switch, to his team ahead of Saturday's Super Rugby clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

    Following a spate of injuries at lock, the Kings have Irne Herbst fit after the lofty second-rower recovered from a concussion that ruled him out of last weekend’s clash with the Sunwolves in Singapore.

    The Kings will also begin the match with a new flank combination as opensider Chris Cloete and blindside loose-forward Thembelani Bholi get their first starts of the season.

    With the Kings losing both their scrumhalves to injury in Singapore last week – Louis Schreuder with a concussion and Rudi van Rooyen with an ankle injury – Rick Schroeder will be getting his Super Rugby debut on Saturday.

    Centre Luzuko Vulindlu, who came off the bench in the Southern Kings’ first two matches of the season, will get a starting berth this weekend in a rotational change which sees Berton Klaasen moving to the bench.

    Vulindlu will start in the No 12 jersey with the experienced Waylon Murray, who played at inside centre in the past two matches, moving to outside centre

    "The guys understand that they have to grab their opportunities with both hands. It’s all about performing in the Kings jersey," coach Davids said.

    "Ricky (Schroeder) has been knocking on the door, and I’m glad he’s getting this opportunity now. He will have to make it worthwhile.

    "I’ve rotated Luzuko Vulindlu and Berton Klaasen for our centre combination. I feel that Waylon Murray, with this experience, at No 13 will be good for us."

    Teams:

    Kings

    15 Masixole Banda, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Waylon Murray, 12 Luzuko Vulinduli, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Rick Schroeder, 8 Riaan Lerm, 7 Themelani Bholi, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Irne Herbst, 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Chris Heiberg, 19 Willem van der Sluys, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Berton Klaasen

    Stormers

    15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Oli Kebble

    Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris Van Zyl, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Damian Willemse

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Etzebeth leads Stormers, Basson debuts
    Super Rugby format under scrutiny
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Lions pick rookie at flyhalf

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    10 March 2017
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Force, GIO Stadium 10:45
    11 March 2017
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Kings v Stormers, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:05
    • Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Sharks v Waratahs, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    17 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Sunwolves, Loftus Versfeld 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 2 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     