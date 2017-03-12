NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Chiefs suffer suspension blow

    2017-03-12 09:53

    Cape Town - The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee has accepted a guilty plea from Michael Leitch of the Chiefs for contravening Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent, after he was cited during a Super Rugby Match at the Weekend. 

    Leitch has been suspended from all forms of the game for 1 week, up to and including Friday 17 March 2017.

    The incident occurred in the 77th minute of the match between the Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium, Hamilton on Friday 10 March 2017.

    The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Nigel Hampton QC (Chairman), Stefan Terblanche and Stephen Hardy assessed the case.

    In his finding, Foul Play Review Committee Chairman Nigel Hampton QC ruled the following: 

    "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the citing under Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent."

    "With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a low end entry point of 2 weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's excellent judicial record and early guilty plea, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 1 week."

    "The player is therefore suspended for 1 week, up to and including Friday 17 March 2017.”

    All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

    For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2

    "Sport24's Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 2 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition."
