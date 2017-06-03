NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Chiefs outsmart, outplay Waratahs in Hamilton

    2017-06-03 08:51

    Hamilton - The Chiefs ended a two-match winless run when they claimed a deserved 46-31 victory over the Waratahs in Hamilton on Saturday.

    As it happened: Chiefs v Waratahs

    The two-time champions were full value for their win and outscored their opponents by six tries to four with James Lowe leading the way with a hat-trick.

    The home side held the upperhand throughout and led 18-3 at half-time thanks to tries from Mitchell Brown and James Lowe while the Waratahs' points came courtesy of a Bernard Foley penalty.

    The result ends the Waratahs' play-off hopes as they can no longer finish above the Brumbies at the top of the Australian Conference. 

    Meanwhile, the Chiefs provisionally move into second place on the New Zealand Conference table although that situation can change if the Hurricanes beat the Western Force in Perth later on Saturday.

    The Chiefs dominated from the outset and Damian McKenzie opened their account with a penalty in the eighth minute.

    The home side ran the ball from all areas of the field and were soon rewarded when  Mitchell Brown crossed for their opening try after Aaron Cruden and Anton Lienert-Brown combined brilliantly in the build-up.

    Five minutes later, McKenzie added a penalty and a mazy run from the diminutive fullback in the 31st minute was rounded off by Lowe. 

    Things went from bad to worse for the Waratahs in the 35th minute when Tolu Latu was yellow carded for tripping McKenzie before Foley landed a penalty on the stroke of half-time to add some respectability to the score.

    The Chiefs continued to dominate after the restart, and two superbly worked tries from Lowe and Tawera Kerr-Barlow within the space of two minutes meant they held a comfortable 32-3 lead by the 45th minute.

    Lowe's five-pointer was particularly impressive as he dotted down after gathering a brilliant offload from Kerr-Barlow deep inside the Waratahs' 22.

    The visitors struck back when Rob Horne scored their opening try after intercepting a McKenzie long pass just inside the Chiefs' half and when Will Skelton barged over for their second try, from a rolling maul, the momentum had swung in their favour.

    That did not last long though as Kerr-Barlow soon crossed for his second try after outpacing the cover defence. Both sides then received yellow cards in thec64th minute when Brown and Paddy Ryan were identified as the culprits in an off-the-ball scuffle but there was still plenty of drama to follow in the game's closing moments.

    First, Cameron Clarke crossed for his side's third try in the 72nd minute before Sekope Kepu scored the best try of the match after a barnstorming 50 metre run in which he beat several defenders.

    The Chiefs would have the last laugh though and secured the result when Lowe got over for his third try after Cruden did well in the build-up.

    Scorers

    Chiefs - Try: Mitchell Brown, James Lowe (3), Tawera Kerr-Barlow (2). Conversions: Damian McKenzie (5). Penalties: McKenzie (2)

    Waratahs - Tries: Rob Horne, Will Skelton, Cameron Clark, Sekope Kepu. Conversions: Bernard Foley (4). Penalty: Bernard Foley


    Teams:

    Chiefs

    15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Stephen Donald, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Liam Messam, 7 San Cane (captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Kane Hames

    Substitutes: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Siegfried Fishi'ihoi, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Jonathan Taumateine, 22 Tim Nanai-Williams, 23 Solomon Alaimalo


    Waratahs

    15 Israel Folau, 14 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13 Rob Horne, 12 David Horwitz, 11 Cam Clark, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson

    Substitutes: 16 Damien Fitzpatrick, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 Angus Taavao, 19 David McDuling, 20 Jed Holloway, 21 Jack Dempsey, 22 Matt Lucas, 23 Bryce Hegarty

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Crotty doubtful for Lions clash
    As it happened: Chiefs v Waratahs
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 15
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 03 June 2017
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Force v Hurricanes, nib Stadium 13:55
    Friday, 09 June 2017
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    Friday, 30 June 2017
    • Sharks v Bulls, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 June 2017
    02 June 2017
    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 14 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     