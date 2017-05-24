NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Chiefs trio miss Blues match with concussion

    2017-05-24 08:22

    Auckland - Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has made three changes to his starting line-up to take on the Blues at Eden Park on Friday. 

    Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

    There’s just one change to the forward pack with No 8 Liam Messam returning to the fray in place of the dropped Michael Leitch. 

    The remaining two changes affect the backline, with Johnny Faauli returning to the matchday 23 to start at inside centre where he will reunite with Anton Lienert-Brown who moves to outside centre.

    Charlie Ngatai, Sam McNicol and Stephen Donald will also miss the match with concussion.

    Teams:

    Blues

    15 Michael Collins,, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 George Moala, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Augustine Pulu, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Steven Luatua, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Ofa Tu’ungafasi

    Substitutes: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Kara Pryor, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Stephen Perofeta, 23 TJ Faiane

    Chiefs

    15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Tim Nanai-Williams, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Johnny Faauli, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Kane Hames

    Substitutes: 16 Hika Elliot, 17 Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Lachlan Boshier, 21 Jonathan Taumateine, 22 Solomon Alaimalo 23 Shaun Stevenson

