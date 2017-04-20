Chiefs change 4 for Force clash

Perth - Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has made four changes to his starting XV for Saturday's clash with the Western Force in Perth.

Kick-off is at 11:45 (SA time).

Among the forwards, there’s a change to the front row with Siegfried Fisi’ihoi being promoted from the reserves to start at loosehead prop.

Dominic Bird rekindles his partnership with Brodie Retallick in the second row, while Liam Messam will start this week at blindside flank.

There’s just one change in the backs with Shaun Stevenson moving from the bench to start on the right wing.

Of note in the reserves is the inclusion of former New Zealand Under-20 representative Aidan Ross. The 21-year old Bay of Plenty prop is in line to make his Super Rugby debut off the bench.

Teams

Force



TBA



Chiefs



15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Sam McNicol, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden (captain), 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Messam , 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Atu Moli, 2 Brayden Mitchell, 1 Siegfried Fisi’ihoi

Substitutes: 16 Hika Elliot, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Sosefo Kautai, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Lachlan Boshier, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Stephen Donald, 23 Toni Pulu