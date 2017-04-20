NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Chiefs change 4 for Force clash

    2017-04-20 09:20

    Perth - Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has made four changes to his starting XV for Saturday's clash with the Western Force in Perth.

    Kick-off is at 11:45 (SA time).

    Among the forwards, there’s a change to the front row with Siegfried Fisi’ihoi being promoted from the reserves to start at loosehead prop.

    Dominic Bird rekindles his partnership with Brodie Retallick in the second row, while Liam Messam will start this week at blindside flank.

    There’s just one change in the backs with Shaun Stevenson moving from the bench to start on the right wing.

    Of note in the reserves is the inclusion of former New Zealand Under-20 representative Aidan Ross. The 21-year old Bay of Plenty prop is in line to make his Super Rugby debut off the bench.

    Teams

    Force

    TBA

    Chiefs

    15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Sam McNicol, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden (captain), 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Michael Leitch, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Messam , 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Atu Moli, 2 Brayden Mitchell, 1 Siegfried Fisi’ihoi 

    Substitutes: 16 Hika Elliot, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Sosefo Kautai, 19 Taleni Seu, 20 Lachlan Boshier, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Stephen Donald, 23 Toni Pulu

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Cheetahs focused on Super Rugby...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Mass changes for Crusaders as...
    Etzebeth leads Stormers in...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 21 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, McLean Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Kings, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 19:00
    Saturday, 22 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Sunwolves, Rugby Park 07:15
    • Crusaders v Stormers, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Chiefs, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Cheetahs, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Sharks v Rebels, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    Friday, 28 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 8 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition:”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     