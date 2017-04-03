Chiefs lose Cane for Stormers clash

Cape Town - The Chiefs will be without Nepo Laulala and Sam Cane when they face the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday after both players were ruled out with concussion.

Kick-off is at 17:15.

The pair were concussed in the 28-12 victory over the Bulls in Hamilton last Saturday and do not board the plane with their team-mates for their two-match tour of South Africa.

The Chiefs will be keeping their fingers crossed that Cane will be available for their second match on tour against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on April 8 (15:05).



Other players unavailable for selection include Brad Weber, Mitchell Graham, Nathan Harris, James Tucker, Glen Fisiiahi, Chase Tiatia, Charlie Ngatai, Tim Nanai-Williams, Liam Polwart, Michael Allardice and the banned Johnny Faauli.

Both the Chiefs and the Stormers are currently unbeaten in this year's tournament.

Chiefs touring squad:

Forwards

Kane Hames, Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Aidan Ross, Hika Elliot, Brayden Mitchell, Atu Moli, Sosefo Kautai, Dominic Bird, Brodie Retallick, Taleni Seu, Mitchell Brown, Liam Messam, Lachlan Boshier, Michael Leitch, Sam Cane (to travel later pending fitness)

Backs

Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Finlay Christie, Aaron Cruden, Stephen Donald, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sam McNicol, Toni Pulu, James Lowe, Solomon Alaimalo, Shaun Stevenson, Damian McKenzie