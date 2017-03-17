NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Chiefs leave it late to down Rebels

    2017-03-17 12:40

    Melbourne - The Chiefs avoided an upset when they claimed a hard-fought 27-14 (half-time 7-3) win over the Rebels in their Super Rugby encounter in Melbourne on Friday.

    The scores were level at 14-all in the 73rd minute, before the New Zealanders scored 13 points in the final seven minutes to seal a bonus-point win.

    In next weekend’s action, the Rebels host the Waratahs, while the Chiefs have a bye.

    More to follow...

    Scorers:

    Rebels

    Try: Marika Koroibete
    Penalties: Jackson Garden-Bachop (3)

    Chiefs

    Tries: Dominic Bird, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Shaun Stevenson
    Conversions: Damian McKenzie (2)
    Penalty: McKenzie

    Teams:

    Rebels

    15 Jack Debreczeni, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Tom English, 12 Reece Hodge, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 Nic Stirzaker (captain), 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Jordy Reid, 5 Steve Cummins, 4 Culum Retallick, 3 Laurie Weeks, 2 James Hanson, 1 Fereti Sa’aga

    Substitutes: 16 Pat Leafa, 17 Cruze Ah-Nau, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Murray Douglas, 20 Jake Schatz, 21 Ben Meehan, 22 Sione Tuipulotu, 23 Ben Volavola

    Chiefs

    15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Stephen Donald, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Tom Sanders, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Sabastian Siataga, 1 Kane Hames

    Substitutes: 16 Hika Elliot, 17 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Mitchell Brown, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Aaron Cruden (co-captain), 23 Johnny Faauli

    Read More On:  rebels chiefs super rugby rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Francois Venter chats to Sport24
    As it happened: Rebels v Chiefs
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Crusaders launch stunning comeback to...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    17 March 2017
    • Bulls v Sunwolves, Loftus Versfeld 19:00
    18 March 2017
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Brumbies, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Reds, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Sharks v Kings, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Cheetahs, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    24 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Force, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 10:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 3 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     