Chiefs leave it late to down Rebels

Melbourne - The Chiefs avoided an upset when they claimed a hard-fought 27-14 (half-time 7-3) win over the Rebels in their Super Rugby encounter in Melbourne on Friday.

The scores were level at 14-all in the 73rd minute, before the New Zealanders scored 13 points in the final seven minutes to seal a bonus-point win.

In next weekend’s action, the Rebels host the Waratahs, while the Chiefs have a bye.

Scorers:



Rebels



Try: Marika Koroibete

Penalties: Jackson Garden-Bachop (3)



Chiefs



Tries: Dominic Bird, Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Shaun Stevenson

Conversions: Damian McKenzie (2)

Penalty: McKenzie



Teams:



Rebels



15 Jack Debreczeni, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Tom English, 12 Reece Hodge, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 Nic Stirzaker (captain), 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Jordy Reid, 5 Steve Cummins, 4 Culum Retallick, 3 Laurie Weeks, 2 James Hanson, 1 Fereti Sa’aga



Substitutes: 16 Pat Leafa, 17 Cruze Ah-Nau, 18 Tyrel Lomax, 19 Murray Douglas, 20 Jake Schatz, 21 Ben Meehan, 22 Sione Tuipulotu, 23 Ben Volavola



Chiefs



15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Stephen Donald, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Tom Sanders, 5 Brodie Retallick, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Sabastian Siataga, 1 Kane Hames



Substitutes: 16 Hika Elliot, 17 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Mitchell Brown, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Aaron Cruden (co-captain), 23 Johnny Faauli



