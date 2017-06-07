Chiefs change three for Hurricanes

Cape Town - Chiefs head coach Dave Rennie has made three changes to his starting XV for Friday's clash with the Hurricanes in Wellington.

There’s one change to the forwards with Michael Allardice replacing the injured Brodie Retallick.

The remaining two changes affect the back-line with All Blacks midfielder Charlie Ngatai to start at inside centre and exciting young utility back Solomon Alaimalo to don jersey 14.

With the Crusaders cementing first place in the New Zealand Conference, the Chiefs and Hurricanes are fighting for the first wildcard qualifier position.

The Chiefs defeated the Waratahs 46-31 in Hamilton last weekend.

Teams:

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 Sam Lousi, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Leni Apisai, 1 Chris Eves



Substitutes: 16 Ricky Riccitelli /James O’Reilly, 17 Loni Uhila, 18 Mike Kainga, 19 Mark Abbott, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Matt Proctor, 23 Wes Goosen

Chiefs:

15 Damian McKenzie. 14 Solomon Alaimalo, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Charlie Ngatai, 11 James Lowe, 10 Aaron Cruden (co-captain), 9 Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Sam Cane (co-captain), 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Dominic Bird, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Kane Hames



Substitutes: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, 18 Atu Moli, 19 Tom Sanders, 20 Lachlan Boshier, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Alex Nankivell, 23 Shaun Stevenson