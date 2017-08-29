NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Chiefs CEO steps down

    2017-08-29 08:55

    Hamilton - Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman has announced his decision to step down from the role after four years with the club.

    Flexman was appointed to the role in 2013 and has led the Hamilton-based franchise through the transition to private ownership and increased profitability. 

    On the field, the Chiefs have made the play-offs every year since he took up the role. 

    Chiefs chairperson Dallas Fisher thanked Flexman for his contribution to the Chiefs' success on and off the field. 

    “A role like this is 7-days a week during the season," he told the Chiefs' official website.

    "The board and shareholders thank Andrew for his commitment to the club and wishes to acknowledge the role he has played in the many achievements of the club. I have no doubt he will make a success of his next career move. We also thank his family for their support to him in the role over the past four years." 

    Flexman said he is proud of what the club has achieved and says it is well positioned for the future.

    “I have loved my time with the Chiefs, but it now feels like the right time to hand over the reins," he revealed. 

    "I would like to thank the board, staff, players, sponsors and stakeholders for making my time at the club rewarding and enjoyable." 

    Flexman said he’ll finish at the club on Friday, 8 September 2017 and is looking forward to a break post season to pursue new opportunities. 

    Fisher said The Chiefs will begin the process to recruit their next CEO.

