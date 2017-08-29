Chiefs CEO steps down
2017-08-29 08:55
Hamilton - Chiefs CEO Andrew Flexman has announced his decision to step
down from the role after four years with the club.
Flexman was appointed to the role in 2013 and has led the
Hamilton-based franchise through the transition to private ownership and
increased profitability.
On the field, the Chiefs have made the play-offs every year
since he took up the role.
Chiefs chairperson Dallas Fisher thanked Flexman for his
contribution to the Chiefs' success on and off the field.
“A role like this is 7-days a week during the season,"
he told the Chiefs' official website.
"The board and shareholders thank Andrew for his
commitment to the club and wishes to acknowledge the role he has played in the
many achievements of the club. I have no doubt he will make a success of his
next career move. We also thank his family for their support to him in the role
over the past four years."
Flexman said he is proud of what the club has achieved and
says it is well positioned for the future.
“I have loved my time with the Chiefs, but it now feels like
the right time to hand over the reins," he revealed.
"I would like to thank the board, staff, players,
sponsors and stakeholders for making my time at the club rewarding and
enjoyable."
Flexman said he’ll finish at the club on Friday, 8 September
2017 and is looking forward to a break post season to pursue new opportunities.
Fisher said The Chiefs will begin the process to recruit
their next CEO.