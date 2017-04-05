Chiefs can cope without 'inspirational' Cane

Cape Town - The Chiefs are without flank and co-captain Sam Cane for their Super Rugby clash against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday, but coach Robbie Fleck says that they have the depth to cope without him.

Cane was concussed in this past weekend's 28-12 win over the Bulls in Hamilton.

He is still expected to travel to South Africa and the hope is that he will be available for next weekend's clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, but he has been ruled out for the Newlands clash.

"He’s one of their inspirational leaders. He’s one of the top players in New Zealand at the moment and he leads by example," said Stormers boss Fleck.

"He was a tough customer (in 2016) and he personifies what the Chiefs are about; attitude and aggression and heart. He’s a big player for them, but they’ve certainly got others."

The 2016 fixture that Fleck was referring to was the Super Rugby quarter-final at Newlands, when the Stormers were hammered 60-21.

"What for me is really strong about the Chiefs is their culture and what they stand for," Fleck continued.

"It’s easy for a youngster to get into their system and understand what they’re about. Anybody who plays for the Chiefs under (coach) Dave Rennie is a good player."

This is the first of five fixtures against New Zealand opposition for the Stormers this season.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.