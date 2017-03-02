NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Cheetahs turn to Nche for Bulls derby

    2017-03-02 12:59

    Bloemfontein - The Cheetahs have named their team for Saturday's crucial Super Rugby clash against the Bulls in Bloemfontein. 

    The biggest change is in the front row and sees 2016 Currie Cup player of the year Ox Nche return to the starting line-up in place of Charles Marais, who drops to the bench.  

    Sergeal Petersen misses out with a knee injury and will be replaced by Ryno Benjamin, while Ruan van Rensburg will take up his place on the bench and will earn a Super Rugby debut if called upon. 

    The Cheetahs lost to the Lions in week 1 and will look to turn things around on Saturday.

    "Our focus this week will be to keep ball in hand and to get points on the board when we are in the attacking zone," said assistant coach, Corniel van Zyl.

    "We left a lot of points on the field last week and we will be more clinical this week. The Bulls also lost last week and we expect them to come here with everything they’ve got,” captain Torsten van Jaarsveld added.    

    The match kicks off at 19:30.

    Teams:

    Cheetahs

    15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Ryno Benjamin, 13 Nico Lee, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (captain), 1 Ox Nche

    Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Danie Mienie, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Niell Jordaan, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Niel Marais, 23 Ruan van Rensburg

    Bulls

    15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Dries Swanepoel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Nic de Jager, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Renaldo Bothma, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Piet van Zyl, 22 Tian Schoeman, 23 Warrick Gelant

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 1 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

