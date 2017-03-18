NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Cheetahs out-muscled by Jaguares

    2017-03-18 23:33

    Cape Town - The Cheetahs were out-muscled in Buenos Aires on Saturday as they fell to a 41-14 defeat to the Jaguares.

    As it happened: Jaguares v Cheetahs

    It means that the men from Bloemfontein have now won two and lost two this Super Rugby season. 

    The Jaguares scored five tries in the match - three of which came in the opening half-an-hour in a period of play that would ultimately prove to be the difference. 

    The Cheetahs scored a try of their own through outside centre Michael van der Spuy, but they went into half time trailing 24-7. 

    The visitors enjoyed far more territory and possession in the second half and manufactured a number of scoring opportunities, but errors at critical moments cost them dearly. 

    They did get their second try through replacement hooker Joseph Dweba, but they had left themselves too much to do by that stage.

    Jaguares right wing Ramiro Moyano completed his hat-trick late in the game to put the result beyond any doubt before a penalty try on the final whistle secured the bonus point for the hosts.

    Scorers:

    Jaguares

    Tries: Ramiro Moyano (3), Matias Alemanno, Penalty try

    Conversions: Juan Martin Hernandez (4)

    Penalties: Hernandez (2)

    Cheetahs

    Try: Michael van der Spuy, Joseph Dweba

    Conversions: Niel Marais (2)

    Teams:

    Jaguares

    15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Santiago Cordero, 10 Juan Martín Hernández, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matías Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Felipe Arregui, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Santiago García Botta

    Substitutes: 16 Julián Montoya, 17 Lucas Noguera Paz, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Ignacio Larrague, 21 Javier Ortega Desio, 22 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Santiago González Iglesias, 23 Bautista Ezcurra

    Cheetahs

    15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rayno Benjamin, 13 Michael van der Spuy, 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Ruan van Rensburg, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Henco Venter, 5 Francois Uys, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Danie Mienie

    Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Johan Coetzee, 19 Carl Wegner, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Boom Prinsloo, 22 Shaun Venter, 23 Fred Zeilinga

