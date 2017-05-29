Cheetahs No 9 sidelined with ankle injury

Cape Town - The Cheetahs have received a setback with the news that scrumhalf Shaun Venter will be sidelined for an extended period.

Venter left the field injured in the 47th minute of his side’s 47-7 win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo last Saturday.

According to Netwerk24, he tore ankle ligaments and will be sidelined for between four and six weeks.

The Cheetahs only have two matches remaining - against the Stormers (Bloemfontein, July 1) and Southern Kings (Port Elizabeth, July 14) - and Venter will be in a race against time to be fit for those games.

The win in Tokyo was only their third in 13 matches and snapped a nine-match losing streak.

