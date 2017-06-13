NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Cheetahs, Kings Super Rugby fate sealed?

    2017-06-13 08:50

    Cape Town - The Cheetahs have reiterated their stance after fresh reports emerged that their entry into the PRO12 competition in Europe is a "done deal".

    Following SANZAAR’s decision to cut the Super Rugby tournament from 18 to 15 teams, the Cheetahs and Southern Kings are being widely tipped as the most likely South African sides to lose their status in the tournament.

    Recent reports suggested that two South African teams could join the PRO12 - a European competition that currently includes club teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

    The BBC reported earlier this month that the Cheetahs were formally invited to take part in the PRO12.

    At the time, the Bloemfontein-franchise refrained from commenting on their Super Rugby future, saying that the matter was "sub judice".

    However last Sunday, Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated that SA Rugby and the Cheetahs had come to an agreement for them to exit Super Rugby and join the PRO12.

    But when probed on the matter this week, the Cheetahs stood by their initial statement.

    According to Netwerk24, a statement issued by the Cheetahs on Monday read: “The matter remains sub judice. No decision has been made. Any rumours regarding Super Rugby and the PRO12 are premature and unfounded. No further comment regarding this matter will be made.”

    However despite the Cheetahs’ comments, Sport24 understands that their Super Rugby fate is sealed, along with that of the Port Elizabeth-based Kings.

    Official announcements are expected to be made in due course, with both teams likely to join the PRO12 in what will then become the PRO14.

