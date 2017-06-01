NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Cheetahs deny 'official' invite to join Pro12

    2017-06-01 15:56

    Cape Town - The Cheetahs deny that they have been officially invited to join the Pro12 next year.  

    With SANZAAR cutting Super Rugby from 18 teams to 15 in 2018, and with two South African teams set to get the chop, the Cheetahs and the Kings have emerged as the favourites to lose their Super Rugby status. 

    But, according to a report published on the BBC website on Thursday, the Cheetahs were formally invited to take part in the Pro12 - a European competition that currently includes club teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. 

    It is one of three professional domestic leagues in Europe - the other two being the English Premiership and the French Top 14. 

    There have been suggestions that this should be the route that the Cheetahs and Kings go, but until now there has been no indication that it might happen. 

    The report suggests that the Pro12 is seeking ways to increase its revenue and marketability. 

    Sport24 got hold of the Cheetahs for comment, and while they could not deny that there had been communication with the Pro12, they were adamant that there had been no official offer to join. 

    In terms of their Super Rugby future, the Cheetahs could not comment, saying that the matter was "sub judice". 

