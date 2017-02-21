NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Cheetahs centre's career in limbo

    2017-02-21 08:00

    Cape Town - Cheetahs’ centre Michael van der Spuy’s rugby career is hanging in the balance due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

    Van der Spuy, who turned 26 on Monday, sustained concussion in the Cheetahs’ pre-season clash against the Stormers in Harare last month and has been struggling with dizziness and headaches in the last while.

    According to Netwerk24, Van der Spuy visited a specialist in Johannesburg last Friday where he underwent several cognitive tests.

    He is expected to hear early next month whether he can continue with his rugby career.

    For the moment, the midfielder will continue training with the Cheetahs and he was included in their 37-man Super Rugby squad named late last week.

    Van der Spuy joined the Cheetahs in 2015, having previously featured for Western Province and Griquas.

    He was schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein, but went down to the Cape after school to play for Stellenbosch University, from where he made it into the Western Province junior ranks.

    Meanwhile, Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has included four players - Justin Basson, Dennis Visser, Zee Mkhabela and Clinton Swart - with no Super Rugby experience in his squad, while there are also four Springboks - Hilton Lobberts, Oupa Mohoje, Uzair Cassiem and Francois Venter - in the group.

    The Cheetahs, who will again play in the Africa 1 Conference, finished a disappointing 14th in last year's Super Rugby tournament.

    They will open their campaign at home in Bloemfontein against the Lions on Saturday (February 25 at 15:05).

    Cheetahs' 2017 Super Rugby squad:

    Danie Mienie, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche, Charles Marais, Torsten van Jaarsveld, Jacques du Toit, Elandre Huggett, Tom Botha, Johan Coetzee, Justin Basson, Carl Wegner, Hilton Lobberts, Armandt Koster, Francois Uys, Dennis Visser, Reniel Hugo, Paul Schoeman, Oupa Mohoje, Uzair Cassiem, Boom Prinsloo, Niell Jordaan, Henco Venter, Shaun Venter, Tian Meyer, Fred Zeilinga, Niel Marais, Sergeal Petersen, Raymond Rhule, Zee Mkhabela, Francois Venter, Ryno Benjamin, Nico Lee, William Small-Smith, Clinton Swart, Michael van der Spuy, Clayton Blommetjies, Ryno Eksteen


