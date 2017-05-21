'Canes leave Coles at home for Bulls clash
2017-05-21 09:12
Cape Town - The Hurricanes have named a 26-man squad for a two-match tour that
will take in matches against the Bulls in Pretoria and the Force in
Perth.
According to the official Hurricanes website, head coach Chris Boyd said after careful consideration it
was decided to leave captain Dane Coles, centre Matt Proctor and outside
back Nehe Milner-Skudder back in New Zealand to continue their
respective recoveries.
Coles and Proctor are continuing to work through their concussion
protocols, while Milner-Skudder is making good progress in his comeback
from a broken foot.
Boyd said one spot in the tour party had been left vacant for a 27th player to join the squad in Perth.
"The decision was made around those guys returning to play that to
fly them to South Africa, which takes two or three days out of your
training because of the acclimatisation and stuff, it would make more
sense to take the existing group to play the Bulls.
"I suspect either Nehe or Matty Proctor or possibly someone else may well join us in Perth."
The tour party includes 11 backs and 15 forwards including four
specialist props in Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, Ben May, Loni Uhila and
Chris Eves, and three specialist hookers in Ricky Riccitelli, Leni
Apisai and James O'Reilly.
The Hurricanes play the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, May 27 (15:05), and the Force in Perth on Friday, June 3, at 13:55 (SA time).
Hurricanes 26-strong touring squad:
Forwards
Ardie Savea, Ben May, Brad Shields, Callum Gibbins,
Chris Eves, James Blackwell, James O'Reilly, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Leni
Apisai, Loni Uhila, Mark Abbott, Reed Prinsep, Ricky Riccitelli, Sam
Lousi, Vaea Fifita
Backs
Beauden Barrett, Ben Lam, Cory Jane,
Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Ngani Laumape, Otere Black, Te Toiroa
Tahuriorangi, TJ Perenara, Vince Aso, Wes Goosen