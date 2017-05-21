'Canes leave Coles at home for Bulls clash

Cape Town - The Hurricanes have named a 26-man squad for a two-match tour that will take in matches against the Bulls in Pretoria and the Force in Perth.

According to the official Hurricanes website, head coach Chris Boyd said after careful consideration it was decided to leave captain Dane Coles, centre Matt Proctor and outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder back in New Zealand to continue their respective recoveries.

Coles and Proctor are continuing to work through their concussion protocols, while Milner-Skudder is making good progress in his comeback from a broken foot.

Boyd said one spot in the tour party had been left vacant for a 27th player to join the squad in Perth.

"The decision was made around those guys returning to play that to fly them to South Africa, which takes two or three days out of your training because of the acclimatisation and stuff, it would make more sense to take the existing group to play the Bulls.

"I suspect either Nehe or Matty Proctor or possibly someone else may well join us in Perth."

The tour party includes 11 backs and 15 forwards including four specialist props in Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, Ben May, Loni Uhila and Chris Eves, and three specialist hookers in Ricky Riccitelli, Leni Apisai and James O'Reilly.

The Hurricanes play the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, May 27 (15:05), and the Force in Perth on Friday, June 3, at 13:55 (SA time).

Hurricanes 26-strong touring squad:

Forwards

Ardie Savea, Ben May, Brad Shields, Callum Gibbins, Chris Eves, James Blackwell, James O'Reilly, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Leni Apisai, Loni Uhila, Mark Abbott, Reed Prinsep, Ricky Riccitelli, Sam Lousi, Vaea Fifita

Backs

Beauden Barrett, Ben Lam, Cory Jane, Jordie Barrett, Julian Savea, Ngani Laumape, Otere Black, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, TJ Perenara, Vince Aso, Wes Goosen